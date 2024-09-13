 Skip navigation
How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 13, 2024 12:12 AM

Everton’s quest for their first point of the season doesn’t get any easier — in fact, it gets considerably harder — on Saturday, when they travel to Birmingham to take on top-four hopefuls Aston Villa.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs EVERTON LIVE

It has been a downright miserable start to the Toffees’ 2024-25 Premier League season, having conceded 10 goals in three games, including three in the 87th minute or later to Bournemouth last time out as the Cherries came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the 95th. Three points and a heavy exhale were within touching distance for Sean Dyche’s side, until everything fell apart at the final, decisive moment.

Aston Villa are already in the Champions League this season, but they can’t be looking ahead to their league phase opener away to BSC Young Boys just yet. Midfielder Amadou Onana is set for a reunion with his former club after joining Aston Villa from Everton for $64 million this summer. The 23-year-old Belgian international has two goals in three games to start his career at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30 pm ET Saturday (September 14)
Venue: Villa Park
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Matty Cash (thigh), Diego Carlos (undisclosed), Leon Bailey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (undisclosed)

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Armando Broja (calf), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (calf)

Aston Villa vs Everton prediction

Everton don’t look like a Sean Dyche team right now, as they’re completely disorganized defensively and shipping goals at an alarming rate. Ollie Watkins has been wasteful with chances early on, but he’ll have a handful to pick from in this one and get his first one (or two) of the campaign. Aston Villa 2-0 Everton.