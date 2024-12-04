How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Longtime rivals Manchester United and Nottingham Forest arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday looking for a bounce back performance to reset their table footing (12:30pm ET).

Ruben Amorim is hoping for better fitness and set-piece defending from his men following a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal that saw the hosts strike twice off corner kicks.

WATCH - Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

And Forest just experienced an ornery Manchester City to the tune of a 3-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium, and Nuno Espirito Santo will expect his team to have better luck on the other side of Manchester.

Forest’s 22 points have them sixth, above Aston Villa on goal differential and four points off fourth-place Manchester City.

Man United are on 19 points and have a superior goal differential so Amorim’s men could climb above Forest with a home win.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

Amorim mentioned United’s hopes of key players growing their fitness after long-term injuries, noting that Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, and Leny Yoro might’ve played more at midweek had they not been on significant minutes limits,

OUT: Victor Lindelof (groin), Lisandro Martinez (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (knock)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Forest have gotten so many goals out of Chris Wood this season that their playmakers have sometimes gone under the radar. Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Calum Hudson-Odoi are part of a wickedly deep group of rotated attackers.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Let’s ride the Amorim momentum train for a minute here. The Red Devils are getting healthier and signs of cohesion from the Portuguese boss are already arriving at Old Trafford. Forest are solid but showed their cracks against City. This may be part of a dip in form for Forest, who are having a solid season. Manchester United 2-1 Nottingham Forest.