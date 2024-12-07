Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim continues to experience the roller coaster that is this Red Devils team, and he was visibly upset at several points in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s men trailed after two minutes but responded through Rasmus Hojlund in the 18th minute. They would’ve been justified to feel a halftime lead would’ve been reasonable, but the 1-1 score line was quickly changed after the break.

Unfortunately for Amorim, the scoring was a goal and an assist for Morgan Gibbs-White as Forest opened up a 3-1 lead.

Bruno Fernandes, partly-responsible for the second Forest goal, started and finished a play to bring United back within a goal and set up a solid final half-hour at Old Trafford but no equalizer arrived even after seven minutes of stoppage time.

So what did Amorim say about this one?

Ruben Amorim reaction to Manchester United’s 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest

“Tough game. We started really bad. First play we suffered a goal and then we had to fight back. We then controlled the game and had a lot of situations. We improved the movement in the last third. But we managed to draw the game and then we were ready to go forward.

“We tried everything with not a lot of quality, but we try it. We lose the game. We didn’t have many situations to score. Tough game and a tough moment but we have to continue.

“We had just focused on corners [in training], Two days we focused a lot on that. It’s hard. I think the team felt it a little bit. You could feel it. This is a long journey we have to continue. We are improving in some aspects but we have to win games to help us improve the team.”

“You pay more attention to losses but we are in the start of something big that we pay attention to every detail. We will do that the next game and the next game. We know it’s a big job, and we have to do it.”