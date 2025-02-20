How to watch Southampton vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Last chance saloon has long been and gone for Southampton as they’re fighting for pride against a rejuvenated Brighton this weekend.

WATCH – Southampton v Brighton

Ivan Juric’s side lost 3-1 at home to Bournemouth last weekend to remain 10 points from safety with 13 games to play. The Croatian coach has failed to turn things around since replacing Russell Martin in January and Saints are now fully focused on trying to restore some pride between now and May.

On the other hand Brighton are back in form as they battered Chelsea 3-0 last week and have responded well to their 7-0 hammering at Nottingham Forest. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are full of talented attackers and they should have plenty of chances against Saints as they aim to stay in the hunt for European qualification.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 22)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have totally changed their style of play and their risky man-for-man system is very much a work in progress. Especially in midfield. They’ve had some joy creating more chances with Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana linking up well in attack. Aaron Ramsdale kept the score down against Bournemouth and Saints will be hoping Harwood-Bellis can return in defense.

OUT: Ryan Fraser (knock), Ross Stewart (calf), Flynn Downes (club decision) | QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Jack Stephens (calf)

Brighton team news, focus

Mitoma, Minteh, Rutter and Welbeck ripped Chelsea to pieces last Friday and they’ll be licking their chops at facing the worst defense in the Premier League. It’s all about balance for Brighton and if Baleba can control midfield and win the ball back early, the Seagulls will soar.

OUT: Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Solly March (fitness), Pervis Estupinan (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (lower back)

Southampton vs Brighton prediction

This game should see plenty of chances at both ends and it feels like the Seagulls will get the job done. Southampton 2-3 Brighton.