How to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A south coast derby takes places at St Mary’s on Saturday as Bournemouth head to bottom club Southampton aiming to push them closer to relegation.

WATCH – Southampton v Bournemouth

This is a rivalry that Southampton don’t really focus on (their main beef is with local rivals Portsmouth) and Ivan Juric’s main concern is to try and get closer to safety after their win at Ipswich last time out. Saints were dumped out of the FA Cup but Championship high-fliers Burnley last weekend but are still heading in the right direction under Juric and if they somehow upset Bournemouth this weekend and other results go their way, they’ll still be seven points from safety but they’ll have momentum.

Despite Bournemouth losing at home against Liverpool last time out they have been seriously impressive under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries have navigated huge injury problems and went on a record 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Their fans would love to push Southampton closer to the brink and they are red-hot favorites heading into this game.

How to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 15)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ross Stewart (lower leg), Jack Stephens (calf), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle), Flynn Downes (club issue) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock), James Hill (thigh), Julio Soler (youth international duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring)

Southampton vs Bournemouth prediction

This should be a fun one as both teams push high and they will put plenty of pressure on defenses to not make mistakes. All signs point to Bournemouth picking Southampton off on the counter and that will happen late on. Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth.