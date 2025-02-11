 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 11, 2025 08:55 AM

It will be a case deja vu for Brighton and Chelsea on Friday, as the Seagulls just hosted the Blues at home in the FA Cup on Saturday.

WATCH – Brighton v Chelsea

Fabian Hurzeler’s side won 2-1 to advance to the last 16 and that was a much-needed victory after their 7-0 mauling at Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game. The Seagulls have struggled for wins in the league with just two in their last 12 games but as they proved in the cup, they have so much quality going forward and the likes of Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Minteh are a real handful.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was annoyed with some of the officiating in their defeat at Brighton at the weekend but overall he knows his side are ahead of where most expected them to be this season. After their comeback win against West Ham last week the Blues are in the top four of the Premier League heading into this game and despite defensive injuries and mistakes hampering them, they have so much quality in attack that more often than not they’ll get the job done. Chelsea’s former Brighton trio of Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella got a less than warm welcome at the Amex for the FA Cup game and there’s certainly a bit of animosity from the home fans as Chelsea have picked off Brighton’s star players, manager and executives in recent years.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (February 14)
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Solly March (fitness)| QUESTIONABLE: Pervis Estupinan (undisclosed), Mats Wieffer (knock), Lewis Dunk (lower back)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Marc Guiu (groin), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Jackson (thigh)

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be another tight game but Chelsea’s extra quality in midfield and attack will just about get the job done. Brighton 1-2 Chelsea.