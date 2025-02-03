Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Blues come back to beat old pal Potter

Chelsea came back from an early deficit to move into the top four with a 2-1 win over old boss Graham Potter’s West Ham United on Monday in a London derby at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen’s sixth goal of the Premier League season gave the Hammers a halftime lead but Chelsea sub Pedro Neto leveled the score before Cole Palmer coaxed an own goal out of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to put the Blues in front.

The Blues move fourth on the Premier League table with 43 points, while 15th-place Irons remain on 27 points, 10 points above the drop zone.

Filip Jorgensen got the win between the sticks for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca moved goalkeeper Robert Sanchez out of the lineup.

Potter denied revenge by Maresca’s moves

Graham Potter is a good manager and you’d bet on West Ham to come good under his watch. In fact, they were good money for their halftime lead as Jarrod Bowen’s return saw an unsurprisingly improved Irons at Stamford Bridge. But Enzo Maresca knows his men and he won’t hesitate to make subs even before the hour mark. Pedro Neto’s entrance into the game changed the side’s fortunes and Marc Guiu also impressed once he took the place of a nicked-up Nicolas Jackson. Neto played just 38 minutes but trailed only Bowen in touches inside the opposition box. He cut defenders one way, then the other, laying off for teammates and then resetting to attack again. The Blues deserved their comeback win, and Maresca wasn’t outfoxed by (one of) his Chelsea predecessors.

Chelsea vs West Ham player ratings

(from fotmob.com)

What’s next?

Chelsea go to Brighton on Saturday for an FA Cup fourth round match before playing the same opponent in the same venue for a Premier League match on Valentine’s Day.

West Ham host Brentford at 10am ET Feb. 15 (Saturday) in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs West Ham final score: 2-1

Jarrod Bowen 42', Pedro Neto 64', Aaron Wan-Bissaka o.g. 74'

Chelsea vs West Ham live updates — By Nick Mendola

Full time — Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

West Ham own goal — Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (74th minute)

Cucurella gets the ball to Cole Palmer who drives the end line and laces a shot or cross at the far post.

It tooks a big turn off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and beat Alphonse Areola. 2-1 to the Blues.

Pedro Neto goal — Chelsea 1-1 West Ham (64th minute)

Neto fires a cross to the back post, and Marc Cucurella pops it back toward the fray.

Enzo Fernandez finds the ball, spinning and firing toward goal.

The ball is blocked onto the path of Neto, who slots it.

Now it’s under VAR review, but it stands!

Neto drills Chelsea level against West Ham

Chelsea subs

Nicolas Jackson and Jadon Sancho check out, with Marc Guiu and Pedro Neto entering the fray.

West Ham lead 1-0, 52'.

Halftime — Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

The Blues should be in front. They are not.

Chelsea’s held 63% of the ball and have taken 10 shots to West Ham’s four.

All that and an advantageous, aggressive Jarrod Bowen have the visitors ahead at the break.

Jarrod Bowen goal — Chelsea 0-1 West Ham (42nd minute)

He’s back!

Levi Colwill is under duress on Chelsea’s left side, as Kudus forces a back pass that is intercepted by Bowen.

Bowen’s got work to do, and he curls a left-footed around Jorgensen for 1-0.

Bowen tucks away West Ham's opener against Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez comes close

Non Madueke gracks down an overhit cross and slips Enzo Fernandez into the box.

The Argentine drags his shot across goal and just misses the far post.

0-0, 31'.

Blues looking the part

Chelsea have entered the West Ham final third more than they’ve had to defend, but Potter’s Irons have had a moment of danger or two.

Mohammed Kudus looks lively for West Ham in the early stages.

0-0, 17'.

Chelsea lineup

Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

West Ham lineup

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Irving, Soler, Bowen, Kudus

Chelsea vs West Ham preview

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring), Lucas Paqueta (groin)

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction

Bowen’s return would be great, but there are too many other West Ham absences or potential absences to expect an away win against a relatively-rested Chelsea side. Chelsea 2-0 West Ham.