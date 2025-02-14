Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea encountered the same game plan in the same building as their FA Cup loss to Brighton, and again failed to answer the bell.

Brighton ceded possession to the visiting Blues just as they did in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium, and it again worked a treat as the Seagulls vicious counter attack was even better in carving up their visitors.

The 3-0 win keeps Chelsea from firming up their top-four standing and now the Blues could finish the weekend as low as sixth on the table.

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after humbling loss at Brighton?

“With this result, the frustration is about everything. For sure we feel really sorry for the people, the fans that come here. In the moment that we are in, in the position with 14 games to go, we need to do much, much better than what we have done tonight.”

No shots on target: “In terms of controlling the game and keeping the ball, we did that, but I said before the game when you don’t have a real nine that can be a threat in behind, always a threat, you need to find different solutions. We arrived well at the edge of the box and from there we struggled in the last third. But it’s not just about creating chances, hopefully tonight can be a turning point.”