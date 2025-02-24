How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Spurs host Manchester City in what promises to be an encounter full of attacking flair.

WATCH – Spurs v Man City

That is what you always get from Ange Postecoglou’s side and they’ve turned the corner in a big way after three-straight wins in the Premier League. They hammered Ipswich Town 4-1 at the weekend and with Spurs it’s very simple: when they have most of their key players fit they’re a very good team. Spurs may not qualify for the Champions League through a late-season surge towards fifth-place, but they have a real chance of making it by winning the Europa League.

Manchester City huffed and puffed against Liverpool on Sunday but lost 2-0, so they’ll be feeling a bit down in the dumps. Still, Pep Guardiola’s new signings are looking good and they’re generally heading in the right direction. A top five finish (the Premier League’s fifth-team is very likely to qualify for the Champions League) is looking achievable and if Guardiola’s side can pull that off and win the FA Cup, they will have salvaged plenty from this injury-hit season as they remain mid-rebuild.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 26)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

It’s a real luxury for Spurs to have plenty of depth on their bench and look at the difference it is making. Vicario back in goal and Udogie back at left back is huge and has calmed things down in defense, while Son, Johnson and Kulusevski look fresh and are firing on all cylinders. New signings Dano and Tel have also settled in well and after a tough few months things are heading in the right direction for Spurs.

OUT: Richarlison (lower leg), Micky van de Ven (fitness), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Cristian Romero (quad) | QUESTIONABLE: Timo Werner (thigh)

Manchester City team news, focus

Obviously City missed the injured Erling Haaland up top against Liverpool but Marmoush is looking sharp and has settled in well. So have fellow new signings Khusanov and Gonzalez as Guardiola believes City have a bright future with these young players leading the way. Defensively City still have issues, especially at right back. We could see the likes of Dias, Grealish and Kovacic rotated into the lineup after an intense game against Liverpool on Sunday.

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knee), Oscar Bobb (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction

As we mentioned, both teams will go for it so expect plenty of goals and another end-to-end encounter. Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City.