Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gklx9v23pdepwqh0xjd4
Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on the 2027 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
2024 US Open - Day 4
Naomi Osaka’s forehand goes awry and she loses in the US Open’s second round to Karolina Muchova
Philadelphia Phillies v Kansas City Royals
Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_cdw_pgachamprd1v4_240829.jpg
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

How to watch Ipswich vs Fulham live: Steam link, team news, latest updates

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:18 PM

Finally, for the first time in the Premier League, Ipswich Town get to play someone other than Liverpool or Manchester City on Saturday (10 am ET), when Fulham visit Portman Road.

WATCH IPSWICH vs FULHAM LIVE

On the bright side, Ipswich aren’t even bottom of the PL table despite starting their season against two of the best teams in the world. Liverpool gave them precious little (0.15 xG on three shots) and Erling Haaland did what he does (that’s code for: scored a hat trick) as the Tractor Boys scored from their only shot of the game, in the 7th minute. Now, against a side of fellow mortals, we will see a few of Kieran McKenna’s ideas on display.

Fulham, meanwhile, fought tough at Old Trafford and nearly took a point against Manchester United before beating Leicester last weekend. Emile Smith Rowe bagged his first goal since joining from Arsenal earlier this summer, but it was another former Gunner, Alex Iwobi, who scored the winner for Marco Silva’s side midway through the second half.

How to watch Ipswich vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 10 am ET Saturday (Aug. 31)
Venue: Portman Road
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich focus, team news

  • OUT: Wes Burns (thigh), Harry Clarke (calf), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Janoi Donacien (groin)

Fulham focus, team news

  • No injuries to report

Ipswich vs Fulham prediction

Ipswich will sense this is their opportunity to show the world what they can do in possession, and Fulham will be happily waiting to do what they do best: launch counter-attacks through Smith Rowe, Iwobi and Adama Traore. Ipswich 1-3 Fulham.