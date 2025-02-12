How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal can pull closer to Premier League-leading Liverpool by opening Week 25 with a win over bottom-three Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 14 league matches but dipped out of the League Cup last week before embarking on a Middle East training camp that included a reported season-ending injury to star striker Kai Havertz.

WATCH – Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester can climb out of the bottom three with a home win, which would be their first in the Premier League in six tries dating back to a December 3 defeat of West Ham United.

A win over Tottenham Hotspur in Week 23 accounts for their only points in their last nine outings, but the Premier League table has kept them within reach of safety.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jannik Vestergaard (knock), Victor Kristiansen (knock), Jamie Vardy (knock)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (knee)

Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction

The Foxes will be geared up for this fight, which comes after Arsenal traveled abroad for a training camp between their League Cup exit and this match. The attacking absences really add up with Havertz joining Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the shelf, but Martin Odegaard should still be able to set up enough chances for myriad chances. Leicester City 1-2 Arsenal.