How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa look to stretch a Premier League unbeaten run to five matches when Graham Potter’s West Ham hit Villa Park on Sunday.

The Villans are also in danger of hold a three-match winless run across all competitions after a 1-0 Champions League loss to Monaco coming on the heels of a 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

WATCH – Aston Villa vs West Ham

Villa will also be aware of next week’s UCL scrap with Celtic, when a bye to the knockout rounds is on the line.

West Ham have already gone to Villa under new boss Potter, losing an FA Cup tie 2-1 on January 10. In fact, the Irons’ new boss will have overseen two matches at the London Stadium and two at Villa Park.

The Irons are 10 points out of the bottom three and laser-focused on getting back into the European fight. Their 26 points are good for 14th place, and 10 points behind eighth-place Villa. This would be a huge three points.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed), Konstantinos Mavropanos (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

The Hammers are down a pair of center backs and center forwards for this game, and Jarrod Bowen remainining out really levels any advantage earned by Villa’s top to Monaco. But Potter will have a few new wrinkles for Villa and get another boost by the boss having seen his side play this team earlier this month. Maybe a minor upset here? Villa 1-1 West Ham.