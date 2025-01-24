 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 24, 2025 11:00 AM

Aston Villa look to stretch a Premier League unbeaten run to five matches when Graham Potter’s West Ham hit Villa Park on Sunday.

The Villans are also in danger of hold a three-match winless run across all competitions after a 1-0 Champions League loss to Monaco coming on the heels of a 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

WATCH – Aston Villa vs West Ham

Villa will also be aware of next week’s UCL scrap with Celtic, when a bye to the knockout rounds is on the line.

West Ham have already gone to Villa under new boss Potter, losing an FA Cup tie 2-1 on January 10. In fact, the Irons’ new boss will have overseen two matches at the London Stadium and two at Villa Park.

The Irons are 10 points out of the bottom three and laser-focused on getting back into the European fight. Their 26 points are good for 14th place, and 10 points behind eighth-place Villa. This would be a huge three points.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed), Konstantinos Mavropanos (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

The Hammers are down a pair of center backs and center forwards for this game, and Jarrod Bowen remainining out really levels any advantage earned by Villa’s top to Monaco. But Potter will have a few new wrinkles for Villa and get another boost by the boss having seen his side play this team earlier this month. Maybe a minor upset here? Villa 1-1 West Ham.