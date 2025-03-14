How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur achieved their main objective for the week as they advanced the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, but Ange Postecoglou’s side still has yeoman’s work to do to get their domestic standing back in order, beginning with Sunday’s short trip across London to face Fulham (9:30 am ET).

Spurs (34 points) were a goal down to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar after the first leg but a rousing second-leg performance that saw Wilson Odobert (twice) and James Maddison score the goals gave the north London side a much-needed boost of confidence. All of that said, they still sit 13th in the Premier League, eight points behind Fulham and the top half of the table. Returning stars Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke all came through Thursday unscathed as they work their way back to full fitness and sharpness for the run-in. Due to injuries, none of the three were available when Spurs hosted Fulham and settled for a 1-1 draw back on Dec. 1.

As for the Cottagers (42 points - 10th place), a top-half finish is very realistic (three points between them and Crystal Palace in 11th) and European qualification is hardly a pipe dream with 10 games left to play (five points between them and Manchester City in 5th). Marco Silva’s side has been incredibly steady of late (and most of the season), having conceded three goals just once in their last 16 PL games. On the flip side, they have scored three goals just once in 23 outings in the league. Silva is set to manage his 200th PL game on Sunday and has the highest win percentage of Fulham manager in the league (37.5 percent, in 104 games).

Kick off time: 9:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

Fulham team news

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Sasa Lukic (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur team news

OUT: Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Kevin Danso (hamstring)

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Fulham will be the better rested side having not played a game for an entire week, but many of the injured Spurs players haven’t played very much football and should be relatively fresh with fewer miles on their legs this season. Silva won’t like being drawn into an end-to-end game, but such an affair will breed goals — for both sides. Fulham 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur.