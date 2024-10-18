How to watch Ipswich vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Don’t look now, but Everton can improve to four games unbeaten on Saturday, if they can get another result against fellow relegation battlers Ipswich Town, who are one of four sides still searching for their first win this season.

The Toffees (5 points - 16th place) drew Leicester, beat Crystal Palace and drew Newcastle (2 goals conceded in 3 games) before the recent international break, accounting for all five of their points after losing four straight to start the Premier League season (13 goals conceded in 4 games). But, there were clear improvements from Sean Dyche’s side in their last two defeats, to Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Sure, they lost both games 3-2 despite leading 2-0 in both, but they played some good attacking football right up until the moment it all fell apart. After turning the tables on Palace and coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1, that makes seven halves of good football in five games — anything close to that for the rest of the season, and Everton will be miles clear of the relegation zone.

The Tractor Boys (4 points - 17th place) also currently find themselves outside the relegation zone thanks to a four-game drawing run that ended last time out. Ipswich picked up a point against each of Fulham, Brighton, Southampton and Aston Villa (three very impressive results in the bunch) but were then hammered 4-1 by West Ham. Liam Delap is carrying the majority of the goal-scoring load at the moment, with four goals in the last five games.

How to watch Ipswich vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (October 19)

Venue: Portman Road

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Ipswich focus, team news

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Massimo Luongo (ankle), Ali Al Hamadi (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Jens Cajuste (knee)

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (strain), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Vitaliy Mykolenko (calf)

Ipswich vs Everton prediction

Everton are winless in their last 14 PL away games, but that streak (3rd-longest in club history) will come to an end, probably on a set piece. Ipswich 1-2 Everton.