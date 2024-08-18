Chelsea vs Manchester City live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis

LONDON — Hello and welcome to a gloriously sunny Sunday at Stamford Bridge in west London, as much-changed Chelsea host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

With the fresh grass smell strong, new kits feeling soft and optimism whizzing around the air, does it get much better than this? The answer is no, not really.

Below we will keep you updated with everything going on at Stamford Bridge, with news, highlights, analysis, reaction and much more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola lock horns in west London knowing each other extremely well, as Maresca was Guardiola’s assistant at Man City when they won the treble during the 2022-23 season. Maresca is trying to replicate that style of football at Chelsea but it hasn’t been a straightforward summer for him, with City demolishing Chelsea in preseason as Erling Haaland (who else?) scored a hat trick. City have finally got most of their international stars back from an extended break and in training and they’re ready to be unleashed on this young Chelsea side who are struggling to adapt to a new playing style.

