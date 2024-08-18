Chelsea vs Manchester City live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis
Live updates and analysis as two Premier League giants collide in west London.
LONDON — Hello and welcome to a gloriously sunny Sunday at Stamford Bridge in west London, as much-changed Chelsea host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
With the fresh grass smell strong, new kits feeling soft and optimism whizzing around the air, does it get much better than this? The answer is no, not really.
Below we will keep you updated with everything going on at Stamford Bridge, with news, highlights, analysis, reaction and much more.
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City
Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola lock horns in west London knowing each other extremely well, as Maresca was Guardiola’s assistant at Man City when they won the treble during the 2022-23 season. Maresca is trying to replicate that style of football at Chelsea but it hasn’t been a straightforward summer for him, with City demolishing Chelsea in preseason as Erling Haaland (who else?) scored a hat trick. City have finally got most of their international stars back from an extended break and in training and they’re ready to be unleashed on this young Chelsea side who are struggling to adapt to a new playing style.
- Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (August 18)
- Venue: Stamford Bridge
- TV channel: NBC
- Streaming: Watch via NBC.com
Of course, this will be Maresca’s first game in charge of a Premier League club. He was an assistant at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola in the historic treble-winning season in 2022-23, coached City’s U21 side and also played in England for West Brom as a player.
Maresca spent his playing career in Italy, England, Greece and Spain and he was briefly in charge of Parma, while he was very successful at Leicester City last season as he led the Foxes to the Championship title and promotion straight back to the Premier League.
What is he all about? He loves possession. Loves it. And those very specific tactics are totally opposite to Mauricio Pochettino’s philosophy with this Chelsea side last season. That means there have been plenty of growing pains in preseason as this massive, and very young, Chelsea squad try to implement Maresca’s very clear vision for football.
Expect plenty of passes between center backs and goalkeepers, while full backs will tuck inside and Chelsea will also look to play direct once they have suckered in the opponents. All of this will take a while for Chelsea’s players to implement properly and Maresca will be hoping he gets the one thing Chelsea’s current owners, and most owners of football clubs, are not known for: patience.