How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:47 AM

West Ham United can win three-straight Premier League games for the first time since the end of 2023 when they welcome Newcastle United to the London Stadium on Monday.

Graham Potter’s Irons have shut out Arsenal and Leicester City in their last two starts as their mission to reach the top half of the table this season got a little easier with nine points between their 15th-place footing and Fulham and Aston Villa’s 42 points in ninth and 10th.

WATCH – West Ham v Newcastle United

Standing in their way, however, is a dangerous Newcastle team fighting injuries and inconsistency with a League Cup Final looming on the horizon. Alexander Isak is healthy and that’s a huge challenge for West Ham’s 266-minute clean sheet streak in PL play, but things aren’t as bright as they seem on the surface.

The Magpies are sixth on the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea, three back of Man City, and four off of Nottingham Forest, but they’ve lost four of six in the league, Anthony Gordon is suspended after his petulant red card versus Liverpool, and the club is set to miss Lewis Hall for the rest of the season and Sven Botman for a couple of months.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Monday
Venue: The London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Anthony Gordon (suspension), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (lower back)

West Ham vs Newcastle prediction

The Magpies lost 2-0 at home to West Ham in November when Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored early in each half, and Newcastle’s back line is a bit beleaguered with two fullbacks and two center backs on the injury list this week. West Ham welcome back Lucas Paqueta and things are going well for a side tasked with continuing to score while cooling off Isak. One of those seems more likely than the other. West Ham 1-1 Newcastle United.