How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

New systems collide when Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea visit Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham in an intriguing London derby at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and streaming live on NBC.com).

The visitors are unbeaten in three Premier League matches since they started the Maresca era with a 2-0 loss vs champions Manchester City in Week 1. They beat Bournemouth in Week 4 with the help of a solid debut from Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho off the bench.

WATCH WEST HAM vs CHELSEA LIVE

So far, there have been few surprises in West Ham’s start to the season. The Irons beat Crystal Palace, suffered a narrow defeat to Aston Villa, lost 3-1 to Man City, and drew Fulham 1-1.

There’s a sense, however, that Lopetegui’s side are meant for bigger things and a win here at home would send a loud message to the Premier League.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

Jarrod Bowen is leading from the front with a goal and an assist, while Max Kilman has delivered the goods at the back for a solid early return on his big purchase from Wolves. Michail Antonio looks set to get another chance to impress at center forward, as Niclas Fullkrug is less than 100%.

QUESTIONABLE: Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Emerson Palmieri (knee).

Chelsea focus, team news

Will Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recover from a midweek illness in time to feature? There’s uncertainty in the midfield at the moment as Romeo Lavia is also injured, so Renato Veiga could again be in for a start alongside Moises Caicedo.

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Malo Gusto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (illness), Enzo Fernandez (illness)

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Should be cagey, right? Cole Palmer feels due for a goal sooner rather than later, and Chelsea’s attacking depth gives it a chance to find a breakthrough at any point in the game. West Ham 1-2 Chelsea.