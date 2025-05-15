How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

By the time Brentford and Fulham kick off at Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (10 am ET), the Bees will know whether or not they are playing for European qualification for the first time in club history.

WATCH — Brentford vs Fulham

If Manchester City win the FA Cup on Saturday (11:30 am ET), the 8th-place finishers in the PL will earn a place in the Europa Conference League next season. If Crystal Palace triumph at Wembley, England’s final European place will go to the Eagles, who currently sit 12th. Brentford are unbeaten in their last six PL games (4W-2D-0L) and have climbed from 11th to 8th with their last two wins, leapfrogging Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham in the process. Thomas Frank’s side has won every type of game of late — from 4-3 over Manchester United two weeks ago, to 1-0 against relegated Ipswich last weekend — but the one constant has been Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Scahde scoring the goals. The Bees’ brilliant attacking trio has bagged 11 of 13 goals during the unbeaten run, with Christian Norgaard and Luke Shaw (own goal) the only others to score in the last six weeks.

Fulham are trending in the opposite direction at the business end of the season and have all but officially missed out on their chance to play in Europe next season. The Cottagers were squarely in the 8th to 10th range for nearly the entire season — every single week from matchweek 5 until matchweek 35 — but Marco Silva’s side slipped to 11th following back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Everton, and just three points from their last five league games (1W-0D-4L).

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET ET Sunday (May 18)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTiONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (undisclosed), Aaron Hickey (thigh)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Timothy Castagne (muscular), Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Harrison Reed (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (knee), Sasa Lukic (knock)

Brentford vs Fulham prediction

Fulham have hit a wall in recent weeks, whether due to having a small squad or the persistent rumors over Silva’s future, and the last thing they need right now is to face a side that contests every kick of the ball with the intensity and tempo of Brentford. Brentford 3-1 Fulham.