Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, video highlights

  
Published May 16, 2025 02:03 PM

Chelsea can put a heap of heat on its top-five competition if it beats old rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Blues open Week 37 in the final Champions League qualification spot with 63 points, above sixth-place Aston Villa on points and Nottingham Forest by one point. A win would boost Chelsea over Man City and, if it’s by a five-goal blowout, past third-place Newcastle United on goal differential.

WATCH LIVE — Chelsea v Manchester United

Sixteenth-place Manchester United are playing to prepare for next week’s Europa League Final versus Tottenham Hotspur, but manager Ruben Amorim wants a top performance Friday after last week’s 2-0 home loss to West Ham left him fuming at his team.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE Updates

Kickoff time: 3:15pm ET Friday
Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea vs Manchester United score: 3:15pm ET kickoff

Goalscorers: None

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, George

Manchester United lineup

Onana, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Amad, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Dorgu, Fernandes, Mount, Hojlund