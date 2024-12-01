 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash
STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Camille Rast wins Stifel Killington Cup slalom for first World Cup victory
USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
Amorim's Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
Guardiola reacts to Man City's loss to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash
STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Camille Rast wins Stifel Killington Cup slalom for first World Cup victory
USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix 2024 Corey Day.jpg
Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:14 PM

Arsenal host Manchester United in north London on Wednesday and both teams have cause for optimism that their campaigns are back on track.

WATCH — Arsenal v Manchester United live

The Gunners have seen their offense explode in recent games, as they won 3-0 against Nottingham Forest, 5-1 at Sporting Lisbon and then 5-2 at West Ham on Saturday. That runs has coincided with the return of Martin Odegaard as he and Bukayo Saka have been ripping teams to shreds. With Premier League leaders Liverpool nine points clear of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side have some serious work to do but they are definitely still in this title race.

Manchester United are definitely in the top four race, which we didn’t think we would be saying a few weeks ago. Ruben Amorim secured his first Premier League win as their new manager at the weekend as United hammered Everton 4-0 at home as they made the most of some big defensive mistakes and showed off their new high-pressing style. There is still plenty of room for improvement but United are only six points behind Arsenal heading into this game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday (December 4)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Jorginho could start in midfield again with Merino and Partey struggling with injury. Calafiori and Timber have been excellent at left and right back respectively, but will Arteta start them both on Wednesday? Zinchenko could come in but Arteta is reluctant to change his first-choice side. Havertz up top and Trossard and Saka out wide is most likely but Martinelli could come in on the left for Trossard to keep things fresh.

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mikel Merino (knee), Thomas Partey (muscle)

Manchester United team news, focus

Casemiro is doing his best to hold things down in midfield but perhaps Manuel Ugarte will come in for this game. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo have all really turned up since Amorim arrived. United also have strong competition up front with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee showing off their finishing skills in recent wins.

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Victor Lindelof (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (calf), Jonny Evans (knock)

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

When Arsenal are flowing like this in attack there is very little you can do. However, they still give up big chances in games which will give United hope. Amorim’s side will come out and have a go in stages of the game but Arsenal are close to being back to their best and will get the job done. Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United.