Mikel Arteta reaction — How did Arsenal manager respond to win over Manchester United?

Arsenal struck twice in the second half to continue its upswing with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta was thrilled by the performance, and the Gunners again displayed their corner kick mastery with a pair of goals off set pieces.

“We want to be very dangerous from every angle, in every way of play,” Arteta said of the club’s prowess on corner kicks. “We have the belief that from every angle we can threaten the opponent.”

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were the beneficiaries of assists from Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, and the Gunners became the third team to 28 points.

Arteta’s men are now behind second-place Chelsea on goal differential and seven points behind Liverpool after the leaders drew Newcastle 3-3 at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

What did Mikel Arteta say after Arsenal beat Man United?

Here is Mikel Arteta’s reaction after the win over Manchester United.

“It’s a special day, 500 games in this incredible stadium and we wanted to celebrate against team with who we have such incredible history.”

“We kept a clean sheet and I’m very happy because we lost two massive players in our back line. Jakub [Kiwior] comes in, [Oleksandr Zinchenko] comes in.”

“We had to adjust one or two things in the defensive part. We did too many simple things. Then we got our dominance and attacked our spaces. We got together and counter pressed.”

On the defenders: “Very good. At the end after their throw-in we gave them that free kick but we have someone like David [Raya] to make that great save.”

Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori injury updates

Arteta said it was too big of a risk to use the not fully-fit Gabriel Magalhaes against Manchester United.

But the center back could be ready this weekend against Fulham. The same is true for Riccardo Calafiori.