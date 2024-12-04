Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings - Leaders star as Gunners grind out huge win

LONDON — Dishing out the Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings was a lot of fun on a wild Wednesday night in north London.

Arsenal got the win they wanted thanks to second half set-piece goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, with the Gunners cutting Liverpool’s lead atop the table to just seven points.

Below are the Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10 after a tight, tense game at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 8 - Made a superb save to deny De Ligt at a crucial moment in the game, then denied Antony late on too as he stood tall. Didn’t have much else to do but game up big.

Jurrien Timber: 8 - Got his first Arsenal goal with a header at the near post. Played right back and left back. So important to Arsenal. Unsung hero.

William Saliba: 7 - Never looked flustered by Hojlund and scored the second after causing chaos in the box.

Jakub Kiwior: 6 - Did absolutely fine stepping in for Gabriel. Hojlund turned him a few times but a solid outing.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6 - Popped up in some good areas going forward. Brought down Diallo in the second half and was instantly taken off.

Martin Odegaard: 8 - Did what he does best. Buzzed around, cranked up the tempo in the second half and Arsenal are just a different team with him.

Thomas Partey: 7 - Missed a big chance early but was pivotal in Arsenal’s second goal. Played center mid and right back.

Declan Rice: 7 - Like Odegaard, drove Arsenal on and upped the tempo in the second half. Won midfield and great corner kick to set up the first goal.

Bukayo Saka: 8 - His corners were also excellent and Saka just never stops running. Fantastic display even if he didn’t get a goal.

Kai Havertz: 6 - A little quiet and didn’t make the most of a few half chances which fell his way. Worked hard, as always.

Gabriel Martinelli: 5 - Missed a big chance in the first half and just couldn’t get going.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana: 6 - Couldn’t do much on the goals and didn’t have to make any big saves.

Matthijs de Ligt: 6 - So close to equalizing with a towering header but couldn’t stop Arsenal’s set-piece dominance.

Harry Maguire: 6 - See above. Did okay in the run of play and kept Havertz largely quiet. Subbed off in second half. Has to be a leader and stop United looking so weak on set pieces.

Noussair Mazraoui: 6 - Again, see above. Some nice passes out from the back and he was composed on the ball in the first half.

Diogo Dalot: 6 - Drilled a shot inches wide in the first half. Played right wing-back and left wing-back well.

Manuel Ugarte: 5 - Overpowered in midfield and looked lost and off the pace.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 - Some clever free kicks and worked hard.

Tyrell Malacia: 5 - Tough time for him against Saka after so long out. Subbed off at half time.

Mason Mount: 5 - Didn’t have much of an impact. Looks so far off the player he was a few years ago.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5 - Pretty anonymous. Ran the ball out of play and just couldn’t make the most of counter attacks.

Rasmus Hojlund: 7 - Ran himself into the ground, held the ball up well and was a nuisance for Arsenal’s defense.

Substitutions

Amad Diallo (46’ on for Malacia): 7 - Lively and forced some mistakes.

