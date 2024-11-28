How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham and Arsenal meet in a tasty London derby on Saturday with both teams buoyed by big wins last time out.

WATCH — West Ham v Arsenal live

Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers eased plenty of the pressure on them with a much-needed 2-0 win at Newcastle on Monday. That win, and performance, was unexpected, as West Ham were solid defensively and clinical in attack. They’ve been so leaky at the back since Lopetegui took charge in the summer but they seem to have finally found a formula which works and are aiming to push themselves back up the congested table.

Arsenal smashed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday to underline their revival (they also breezed past Nottingham Forest 3-0 last weekend) as Martin Odegaard once again ran the show and Bukayo Saka is perhaps in the best form of his burgeoning career. Mikel Arteta is rotating more and injuries have now subsided and this is much more like the Arsenal side we’ve seen come so close to winning the title over the past two seasons.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (November 30)

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers went with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville in attack at Newcastle and it worked really well. Lucas Paqueta is getting back towards his best and the glimmer of hope for West Ham is that they looked a lot better defensively away at Newcastle. If they can figure things out at the back, this squad has the potential to push for European qualification for a third-straight season.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed)

Arsenal team news, focus

This is much more like it from Arsenal. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are their only two injury absentees and all of a sudden Mikel Arteta has a host of options to choose from. He’s not playing players who are less than 100 percent fit and has the luxury of resting some stars. He won’t do that against West Ham and the trio of Odegaard, Rice and Partey will surely start in midfield. Calafiori and Timber at left back and right back respectively have been superb in recent games.

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

This has sometimes been a tricky fixture for Arsenal and West Ham will be full of confidence heading into this game. But Arsenal’s midfield and attack is purring once again and they will get the job done. West Ham 1-3 Arsenal.