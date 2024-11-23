How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle host West Ham on Monday at St James’ Park with these two top six hopefuls in very different positions.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have got back on track in a big way in recent weeks. The Magpies have won three in a row in all competitions, reaching the League Cup quarterfinals where they host Brentford and following up their home win against Arsenal with a big away win at in-form Nottingham Forest before the break. The trio of Isak, Gordon and Joelinton are causing so many problems and Howe has finally found a settled starting lineup and the balance is right. Newcastle are back in the top four hunt.

Julen Lopetegui is already under severe pressure at West Ham with the Spanish coach seeing his side just five points above the relegation zone heading into Matchweek 12. West Ham drew 0-0 at home against Everton last time out and they’ve looked lackluster in attack and confused in defense for most of this season. Something has to change fast otherwise the Hammers may be giving their old friend David Moyes another call to come and rescue them. Once again.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (November 25)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle have coped well with their defensive injuries and young full backs Livramento and Hall both made their full England debuts and impressed over the international break. Trippier and Wilson are close to returning which is a big boost, but Dan Burn being suspended for this game means Lloyd Kelly is likely to come in at center back. Up top the duo of Gordon and Isak have been excellent and had a great international break with England and Sweden respectively will do their confidence levels no harm. Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are also providing plenty of creativity from attacking midfield and wide roles.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder), Dan Burn (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back)

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers haven’t had many absentees so far but marquee summer signing Niclas Fullkrug is still missing with a calf problem. Kudus and Alvarez are suspended and the trio of Antonio, Bowen and Paqueta are set to start in attack again. The balance in midfield and defense has been way off so far and Lopetegui is expected to start Soucek and Rodriguez in the holding roles to try and give the Hammers some stability.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension), Edson Alvarez (suspension)

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

All signs point towards a pretty comfortable home win here. Isak and Gordon will pull West Ham’s leaky defense all over the place. Newcastle 3-1 West Ham.