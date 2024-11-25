How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Sporting Lisbon host Arsenal in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League clash in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday.

Yes, Sporting have lost manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United but they’re still flying in the Champions League and sit second in the table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool. Sporting are unbeaten during their first four games and their last outing was a memorable 4-1 demolition of Manchester City, where star striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat trick.

Arsenal got back on track in the Premier League at the weekend as they dismantled Nottingham Forest in a 3-0 win. Having Martin Odegaard back fit is having a massive impact for the Gunners, as their whole team flowed better. Bukayo Saka is in sensational form and Mikel Arteta is nurturing talented teenager Ethan Nwaneri perfectly as he continues to grow. All of a sudden things are looking okay for Arsenal again, but they did lose 1-0 at Inter Milan last time in the Champions League so need to pick up something from this tricky trip to Sporting.

How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (November 26)

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade — Lisbon

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Sporting Lisbon team news, focus

Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves are both out long-term but Sporting have a really settled lineup and system. Yes, new head coach Joao Pereira has a tough act to follow in replacing Amorim but he has inherited a wonderfully talented squad. Sporting will keep their usual 3-4-3 system with Gyokeres as the talisman. They will look to break quickly and play direct passes centrally and one of their three center backs usually strides into midfield to create overloads. Trincao is a real talent in support of Gyokeres, while Hjulmand is a rock in central midfield. There is a lovely balance about this Sporting side.

Arsenal team news, focus

Injuries have really cleared up quickly for Arsenal and the duo of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were rested against Nottingham Forest at the weekend after their recent issues. Having Odegaard back is huge, while Calafiori at left back and Timber at right back (Ben White is out for the next few months after knee surgery) gives Arsenal a nice balance defensively. Arteta will be keen to rotate his squad as much as he can over the next few weeks as an incredibly busy period arrives.

OUT: Kieran Tierney (thigh), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee)

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be an open, entertaining game and Sporting will look to hit Arsenal on the counter. But this Arsenal side are solid and should fare better than Man City did in Lisbon. Away win. Sporting Lisbon 1-3 Arsenal.