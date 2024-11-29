 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 29, 2024 10:30 AM

Ruben Amorim has his first Manchester United win, now he looks for a first in the Premier League when the Red Devils host Everton at Old Trafford for a Sunday morning scrap (8:30am ET).

Man United drew at Ipswich Town in Amorim’s managerial debut for the club, then beat Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in the Europa League to give the boss his first taste of Old Trafford.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs EVERTON LIVE

Now Man United are targeting a move above .500 — the Red Devils are 4-4-4 in PL play this season — and nearer the top four, their 16 points three points away from sixth place at the outset of Week 13.

Everton, meanwhile, have 11 points and sit just two points above the bottom three. Sean Dyche’s Toffees just don’t score many goals, with just 10 through 12 matches.

The Toffees’ 14.83 xG is third-worst in the Premier League, while their xGA is middle of the pack as Dyche’s typically decent defending has done its part.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

The Red Devils got Lisandro Martinez back at midweek but are still without four center backs. Amorim will have to see if Harry Maguire or Jonny Evans pass fit to join Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in his center back corps. Fullbacks Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui have helped Amorim fill out his back three early in his United tenure.

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Victor Lindelof (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (calf), Jonny Evans (knock)

Everton team news, focus

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could help quite a bit with more clinical finishing, as he’s scored twice off 4.65 xG in Premier League play. If he doesn’t, then a return for Youssef Chermiti and season debut for Armando Broja could send DCL to the bench.

OUT: Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back), Armando Broja (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Either team could deliver a breakthrough but you’d only bet on one of these teams to be capable of multiple goals. Amorim’s system will take some time to settle into a groove, but it’s already producing chances. There will still be wobbles in the back three, but we’re looking at Manchester United 3-1 Everton at Old Trafford.