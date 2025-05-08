Recruiting Rumor Mill: News keeps flowing on elite prospects

Dequane Prevo

There is a ton of recruiting news flowing this week and so a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed. Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Emerging as one of the top 2027 defensive tackles nationally, Oregon has a big early edge for the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout as he’s loved his trips to Eugene and will be back on June 1. Texas A&M, Tennessee and USC are three others to watch and LSU just offered on Tuesday. But Oregon is definitely the team to beat.

Oklahoma State is right in the thick of Dickson’s recruitment, especially after a great visit to Stillwater where he got the family feel from the coaching staff and players there. There will be some competition out West to keep the three-star defensive end from Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista as well with SMU, Washington, Boise State and Arizona State as the others to watch.

The No. 2 running back in the 2026 Rivals250 loved the scenery in Boulder, the mountains, meeting with coach Deion Sanders and position coach KJ Edwards, and the opportunity in Colorado’s backfield on Day 1. But Texas and Texas A&M still probably battle it out for the Carthage, Texas, standout and the Longhorns still have the edge.

The three-star defensive back from La Verne (Calif.) Damien has been committed to Syracuse since late November and it looked like Michigan State was the biggest competitor but now a visit to East Lansing in late May is off. Gates was just offered by Utah and he’s now working to schedule a visit there for that first official visit weekend as the Utes should be watched closely.

It still feels like a long way off before Hildebrand makes his decision. Arizona State will make a major play and a host of SEC programs will be involved as well. And now Texas has jumped in with an offer. The 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha was “ecstatic” about the offer especially as his aunt and grandmother both went to college there and he grew up watching the Longhorns because his family loves the school so much.

The four-star receiver from Norman (Okla.) North could very well end up at Oklahoma and no one would be surprised but James has taken a few visits to Washington and loved it and now Arizona State is very much on his radar. James loved how coach Kenny Dillingham interacts with the players and runs his program. Playing for Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward is also a major draw.

The four-star edge rusher started his official visit schedule at Colorado over the weekend and while the Buffaloes probably trail other teams, there was a lot for Kreul to like especially on the coaching staff. Kreul loves that coach Deion Sanders hired defensive line coaches with great NFL experience and that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is implementing an NFL defense. Florida, Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma (still the perceived front-runner) will get his other visits.

Washington was the team to beat in Loumoli’s recruitment ahead of his visit and his trip over to campus only reinforced the Huskies even more as the leader. The 2027 four-star linebacker from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic loves the coaches and players there and how “electric” the team looks this spring. Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Michigan State and Notre Dame round out the list but Washington leads.

A top five has emerged of Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Wisconsin for the three-star edge rusher from St. Louis (Mo.) Ladue Horton Watkins. Marden is coming off a visit to Tempe where he hit it off with position coach A.J. Cooper and others as the Sun Devils make their move, although staying in the Midwest is more than possible.

Houston, Memphis, Mississippi State, Tulane and Georgia Tech have been the front-runners for Morris but after a recent visit to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are very high on the list as well. What stood out most about Morris was how much he could see the coaches cared about their players and the facilities made a big impression on the three-star defensive tackle from Semmes (Ala.) Mary Montgomery.

From the coaches to the players to the program, Indiana made a big impression on Nagle over the weekend and the message from the coaches about how they develop great defensive linemen made a big impact on the Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic three-star defensive end. The Hoosiers, Michigan State and Boston College are the frontrunners.

Washington definitely has the early edge for the 2027 three-star defensive tackle from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea and that was only reinforced after another visit to campus where he loved the atmosphere of Husky Stadium for the spring game. Washington State, Arizona, Cal and Notre Dame have also caught his attention but the Huskies look best.

The four-star receiver from Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau has been committed to Arkansas since late November but over the weekend Prevo visited SMU and the word is there “can be a change” coming in his recruitment. Maybe it’s just post-visit momentum but Prevo felt like family with the Mustangs and the message from the coaches is that they have a spot ready for him right now.

June will be a busy month for the four-star offensive tackle from Windsor, Colo., with visits planned to Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Tennessee, and his top eight still remains. But another great trip to Colorado has him thinking about staying home. Only about an hour away, Boulder feels comfortable and the CU coaching staff is pushing hard to keep him there without pressuring too much.