How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Red-hot Arsenal meet equally-impressive Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in a London derby that will affect both teams’ top four hopes (9am ET).

The second-place visitors feel their title form is back on track and need to keep winning in order to keep pressure on Liverpool, who have built a seven-point gap over closest chasers Arsenal and Chelsea.

WATCH - Fulham vs Arsenal

Arsenal have won three-straight Premier League games, scoring multiple goals in all three to produce a combined score line of 10-2 over Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Manchester United.

Fulham are four points off the fourth-place pace set by Manchester City, and Marco Silva’s men won at midweek to again pull into the European places.

The Cottagers have one less day’s rest than the Gunners, whose win over Man United came at home a day before Fulham’s defeat of Brighton.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

There are a host of ex-Arsenal players on the books at Fulham, including Alex Iwobi who has five goals and three assists this season following a brace against Brighton. Reiss Nelson won’t be on the pitch for the reunion event, though Bernd Leno and Emile Smith Rowe will meet their former team.

OUT: Harrison Reed (knee), Joachim Andersen (calf), Sasa Lukic (suspension), Tom Cairney (suspension), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Arsenal team news, focus

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been at his best since missing the game against Forest on Nov. 23, assisting against Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United. And, of course, you’re not allowed to mention Arsenal these days without mentioning their habit of scoring on corner kicks (Mikel Arteta almost seems to be getting annoyed by how often it’s discussed!).

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (knock), Riccardo Calafiori (knee)

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

Fulham have the ability to slow Arsenal’s attack and cause problems at the other end, especially the way Antonee Robinson has been eating up his side of the pitch. At the end of the day, however, the Gunners should find their way to more and superior chances. Fulham 1-2 Arsenal.