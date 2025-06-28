Pegula beats Swiatek on grass to win Bad Homburg title in Wimbledon tune-up

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 04 High Point Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Justin Cooper .JPG
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Candace Parker set to have first of 2 jersey retirements this weekend in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 04 High Point Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Justin Cooper .JPG
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Candace Parker set to have first of 2 jersey retirements this weekend in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pegula beats Swiatek on grass to win Bad Homburg title in Wimbledon tune-up

  
Published June 28, 2025 12:07 PM
Tennis: French Open

Jun 2, 2025; Paris, FR; Lois Boisson of France celebrates winning her match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day nine at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beat five-time major champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to win the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, extending Swiatek’s year-long title drought.

Pegula clinched her third title of 2025 — with the others in Austin, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina — and it was the ninth title of the 31-year-old American’s career.

Swiatek was seeded fourth at the WTA 500 tournament in Germany, where the 24-year-old Pole sought her first trophy since the 2024 French Open and a 23rd overall.

In their 11th career meeting, but first on grass, Pegula won for the fifth time overall. Pegula beat Swiatek in the quarterfinals at last year’s U.S. Open, where she finished the runner-up.

Although Swiatek hit nine aces in Saturday’s final, she also dropped her serve twice. Pegula saved the only break point she faced and won a higher percentage of points on first and second serve.

The former No.1-ranked Swiatek has won four French Open titles and one U.S. Open, but has never been beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Pegula has also never been past the last eight at Wimbledon, where plays starts on Monday in London.