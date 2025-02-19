How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth seek to strengthen their top-four stock by completing a season sweep of Wolves with a Saturday morning clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries have just one loss since late November — a Feb. 1 defeat by Liverpool — and sit a point back of fourth and four points off third place in the wide-open chase for UEFA Champions League places.

WATCH – Bournemouth vs Wolves

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves, meanwhile, remain outside the bottom three by two points and could do well with a big win down south.

Wolves have just one win from their first six matches of 2025, losing the other five. But the fixtures have been far from friendly as the losses came to Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Easier tests are coming, but this may not be one of them as Andoni Iraola’s Cherries come at you in waves.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock), James Hill (thigh), Julio Soler (youth international duty)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorgen Strand Larsen (thigh), Sam Johnstone (undisclosed), Rodrigo Gomes (undisclosed), Emmanuel Agbadou (undisclosed)

Bournemouth vs Wolves prediction

Matheus Cunha gives anyone a chance, but Bournemouth’s defense has impressed even without the long-inured Marcos Senesi. Dean Huijsen is impressing in a big way, but the Cherries have thrived due to contributions from every area of the pitch. Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves.