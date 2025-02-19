 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - Previews
Why Rafa Campos, amid career-worst stretch, was reduced to tears a few weeks ago
Scott Alexander
Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with Scott Alexander
Lucas Sims
Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250219.jpg
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
will_anderson_jr.jpg
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - Previews
Why Rafa Campos, amid career-worst stretch, was reduced to tears a few weeks ago
Scott Alexander
Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with Scott Alexander
Lucas Sims
Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250219.jpg
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
will_anderson_jr.jpg
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 19, 2025 10:09 AM

Bournemouth seek to strengthen their top-four stock by completing a season sweep of Wolves with a Saturday morning clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries have just one loss since late November — a Feb. 1 defeat by Liverpool — and sit a point back of fourth and four points off third place in the wide-open chase for UEFA Champions League places.

WATCH – Bournemouth vs Wolves

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves, meanwhile, remain outside the bottom three by two points and could do well with a big win down south.

Wolves have just one win from their first six matches of 2025, losing the other five. But the fixtures have been far from friendly as the losses came to Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Easier tests are coming, but this may not be one of them as Andoni Iraola’s Cherries come at you in waves.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock), James Hill (thigh), Julio Soler (youth international duty)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorgen Strand Larsen (thigh), Sam Johnstone (undisclosed), Rodrigo Gomes (undisclosed), Emmanuel Agbadou (undisclosed)

Bournemouth vs Wolves prediction

Matheus Cunha gives anyone a chance, but Bournemouth’s defense has impressed even without the long-inured Marcos Senesi. Dean Huijsen is impressing in a big way, but the Cherries have thrived due to contributions from every area of the pitch. Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves.