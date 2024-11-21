How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets
Buccaneers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
Basketball Pickups: Kelly Oubre Jr. is back on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets
Buccaneers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
Basketball Pickups: Kelly Oubre Jr. is back on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 21, 2024 09:00 AM

Two South Coast giant slayers meet on Saturday as Bournemouth host Brighton in what promises to be a delicious encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH v BRIGHTON LIVE

Bournemouth suffered defeat at Brentford in a wild 3-2 defeat before the break but they came after they beat Arsenal and Manchester City at home and drew at Aston Villa. They are flying under Andoni Iraola and were unlucky not to grab something at Brentford as their forwards missed some big chances.

Brighton are coming off the back of a huge win at home against Manchester City before the break, with Fabian Hurzeler impressing mightily in his first few months in charge of the Seagulls. They have had some really big injury problems to deal with but summer signing Matt O’Riley and forward Joao Pedro coming back is a huge boost. Brighton are level on points with third-place Chelsea, while Bournemouth sit just four points behind them.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 23)
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Dango Ouattara (adductor), Julian Araujo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (groin), Lewis Dunk (calf), Yasin Ayari (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Carlos Baleba (knee), Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (hamstring)

Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction

Chaos is what you’re going to see here. Expect plenty of goals in a real clash of styles and it to end even. Somehow. Bournemouth 3-3 Brighton.