How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two South Coast giant slayers meet on Saturday as Bournemouth host Brighton in what promises to be a delicious encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth suffered defeat at Brentford in a wild 3-2 defeat before the break but they came after they beat Arsenal and Manchester City at home and drew at Aston Villa. They are flying under Andoni Iraola and were unlucky not to grab something at Brentford as their forwards missed some big chances.

Brighton are coming off the back of a huge win at home against Manchester City before the break, with Fabian Hurzeler impressing mightily in his first few months in charge of the Seagulls. They have had some really big injury problems to deal with but summer signing Matt O’Riley and forward Joao Pedro coming back is a huge boost. Brighton are level on points with third-place Chelsea, while Bournemouth sit just four points behind them.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 23)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Dango Ouattara (adductor), Julian Araujo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (groin), Lewis Dunk (calf), Yasin Ayari (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Carlos Baleba (knee), Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (hamstring)

Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction

Chaos is what you’re going to see here. Expect plenty of goals in a real clash of styles and it to end even. Somehow. Bournemouth 3-3 Brighton.