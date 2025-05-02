 Skip navigation
Mike Trout is going on the injured list again with a bone bruise in his left knee

  
Published May 2, 2025 10:03 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is headed back to the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee.

Angels manager Ron Washington made the announcement Thursday night following a 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The team said there is no structural damage to Trout’s knee.

“He has a bone bruise so we’re going to put him on the IL,” Washington told MLB.com. “It’s not significant. But he needs rest.”

The oft-injured Trout missed his first game of the season Thursday night after being removed from Wednesday’s loss in Seattle with left knee soreness. The three-time AL MVP got hurt on a sprint to first base when his left foot hit the bag as he tried to beat out a third-inning groundout.

Trout is hitting .179 this year with nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

He had two operations to repair separate meniscus tears in the knee last season, limiting him to 29 games. The 11-time All-Star outfielder did not play in the majors after April 29.

Due to various injuries, the 33-year-old Trout has played in more than 82 games only once in the past four seasons.