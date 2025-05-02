Rory McIlroy takes on Jimmy Fallon in washing-machine chipping contest

Rory McIlroy still has his 9-year-old touch.

McIlroy, who famously appeared on an Irish talk show in 1999 and successfully chipped balls into a washing machine, again took on the challenge Thursday in New York.

The reigning Masters champion, sporting his size 38 green jacket, joined “The Tonight Show” to discuss his completion of the career Grand Slam with his victory last month at Augusta National.

He and host Jimmy Fallon then competed in a washing-machine chipping-off which, unsurprisingly, McIlroy won handily.