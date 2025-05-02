 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie WR Rankings: Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan at WR1?
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Mike Trout is going on the injured list again with a bone bruise in his left knee
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie WR Rankings: Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan at WR1?
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Mike Trout is going on the injured list again with a bone bruise in his left knee
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy takes on Jimmy Fallon in washing-machine chipping contest

  
Published May 2, 2025 10:11 AM

Rory McIlroy still has his 9-year-old touch.

McIlroy, who famously appeared on an Irish talk show in 1999 and successfully chipped balls into a washing machine, again took on the challenge Thursday in New York.

The reigning Masters champion, sporting his size 38 green jacket, joined “The Tonight Show” to discuss his completion of the career Grand Slam with his victory last month at Augusta National.

He and host Jimmy Fallon then competed in a washing-machine chipping-off which, unsurprisingly, McIlroy won handily.