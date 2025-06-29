Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Published June 29, 2025 01:39 PM
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Classic offers a $9.6 million purse with the winner earning $1.728 million. A solo runner-up would also collect seven figures.
Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at Detroit Golf Club. The individual payout will be updated when made available by the Tour after the conclusion of play.
- WIN: $1,728,000
- 2: $1,046,000
- 3: $662,400
- 4: $470,400
- 5: $393,600
- 6: $348,000
- 7: $300,000
- 8: $280,000
- 9: $261,600
- 10: $242,400
- 11: $223,200
- 12: $204,000
- 13: $184,800
- 14: $175,200
- 15: $165,600
- 16: $156,000
- 17: $146,400
- 18: $136,800
- 19: $136,800
- 20: $127,200
- 21: $117,600
- 22: $108,000
- 23: $100,320
- 24: $92,640
- 25: $84,960
- 26: $77,280
- 27: $74,400
- 28: $71,520
- 29: $68,640
- 30: $65,760
- 31: $62,880
- 32: $60,000
- 33: $57,120
- 34: $54,720
- 35: $52,320
- 36: $49,920
- 37: $47,520
- 38: $45,600
- 39: $43,680
- 40: $41,760
- 41: $39,840
- 42: $37,920
- 43: $36,000
- 44: $34,080
- 45: $32,160
- 46: $30,240
- 47: $28,320
- 48: $26,784
- 49: $25,440
- 50: $24,672
- 51: $24,096
- 52: $23,520
- 53: $23,136
- 54: $22,752
- 55: $22,560
- 56: $22,368
- 57: $22,176
- 58: $21,984
- 59: $21,792
- 60: $21,600
- 61: $21,408
- 62: $21,216
- 63: $21,024
- 64: $20,832
- 65: $20,640
- 66: $20,448
- 67: $20,256
- 68: $20,064
- 69: $19,872
- 70: $19,680
- 71: $19,488
- 72: $19,296
- 73: $19,104
- 74: $18,912
- 75: $18,720
- 76: $18,528
- 77: $18,336
- 78: $18,144
- 79: $17,952
- 80: $17,760