Top News

Kawasaki Aidan Zingg 01.jpg
Motocross community mourns the death of 16-year-old Aidan Zingg following Mammoth MX crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
Adrien Saddier wins Italian Open for first DP World Tour title in 200th start
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge Josh Herrin Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
Josh Herrin scores third consecutive victory at The Ridge in Saturday’s race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse

  
Published June 29, 2025 01:39 PM
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
June 28, 2025 06:13 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

The Rocket Classic offers a $9.6 million purse with the winner earning $1.728 million. A solo runner-up would also collect seven figures.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at Detroit Golf Club. The individual payout will be updated when made available by the Tour after the conclusion of play.

  • WIN: $1,728,000
  • 2: $1,046,000
  • 3: $662,400
  • 4: $470,400
  • 5: $393,600
  • 6: $348,000
  • 7: $300,000
  • 8: $280,000
  • 9: $261,600
  • 10: $242,400
  • 11: $223,200
  • 12: $204,000
  • 13: $184,800
  • 14: $175,200
  • 15: $165,600
  • 16: $156,000
  • 17: $146,400
  • 18: $136,800
  • 19: $136,800
  • 20: $127,200
  • 21: $117,600
  • 22: $108,000
  • 23: $100,320
  • 24: $92,640
  • 25: $84,960
  • 26: $77,280
  • 27: $74,400
  • 28: $71,520
  • 29: $68,640
  • 30: $65,760
  • 31: $62,880
  • 32: $60,000
  • 33: $57,120
  • 34: $54,720
  • 35: $52,320
  • 36: $49,920
  • 37: $47,520
  • 38: $45,600
  • 39: $43,680
  • 40: $41,760
  • 41: $39,840
  • 42: $37,920
  • 43: $36,000
  • 44: $34,080
  • 45: $32,160
  • 46: $30,240
  • 47: $28,320
  • 48: $26,784
  • 49: $25,440
  • 50: $24,672
  • 51: $24,096
  • 52: $23,520
  • 53: $23,136
  • 54: $22,752
  • 55: $22,560
  • 56: $22,368
  • 57: $22,176
  • 58: $21,984
  • 59: $21,792
  • 60: $21,600
  • 61: $21,408
  • 62: $21,216
  • 63: $21,024
  • 64: $20,832
  • 65: $20,640
  • 66: $20,448
  • 67: $20,256
  • 68: $20,064
  • 69: $19,872
  • 70: $19,680
  • 71: $19,488
  • 72: $19,296
  • 73: $19,104
  • 74: $18,912
  • 75: $18,720
  • 76: $18,528
  • 77: $18,336
  • 78: $18,144
  • 79: $17,952
  • 80: $17,760