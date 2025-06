Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club

Aldrich Potgieter defeated Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a playoff to win the Rocket Classic for his first PGA Tour title.

Kirk was first to bow out of the three-man playoff with a bogey on the second extra hole. The 20-year-old South African finally ended things on the fifth hole of sudden death with a birdie.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who made the cut in Detroit, Michigan.