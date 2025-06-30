 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Former crew chief for Denny Hamlin takes on unique role with Ty Gibbs’ team
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Dow Championship 2025 - Final Round
Jin Hee Im, Somi Lee beat Lexi Thompson, Megan Khang in playoff at Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Former crew chief for Denny Hamlin takes on unique role with Ty Gibbs’ team
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Dow Championship 2025 - Final Round
Jin Hee Im, Somi Lee beat Lexi Thompson, Megan Khang in playoff at Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

  
Published June 29, 2025 08:07 PM
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
June 29, 2025 03:37 PM
Watch final-round highlights of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open at Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Patrick Reed lost the lead with a 3-over 75 and then atoned for it by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a four-man playoff Sunday to win LIV Golf Dallas, his first title since joining the Saudi-funded league in 2022.

Reed, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, fell behind late in the day at Maridoe Golf Club until Jinichiro Kozuma made bogey on the 18th hole and then made par on his final hole at No. 1 for a 68.

That got him into a playoff with Reed, Louis Oosthuizen (68) and Paul Casey (72).

On the first extra hole, Oosthuizen drove into the water and Casey took four shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. Kozuma missed his 25-foot birdie try, setting the stage for Reed.

Reed said it was a relief to get his first win in his home state of Texas. He won the Hong Kong Open last year on the Asian Tour, but he had gone 0 for 41 on LIV Golf.

“To get my first win here, part of LIV, it means so much to me,” Reed said. “I tried to mess it up. After making birdie on the first, I seemed to leave every putt short.”

Bryson DeChambeau birdied his final hole, significant only because it knocked Jon Rahm out of the top 10 for the first time in LIV Golf.

Sergio Garcia was never a factor, but he ends the week at No. 5 in the points standing, earning the lone spot in The Open for LIV Golf players in the top five in the standings not already eligible for Royal Portrush.