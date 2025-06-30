Giants at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 30

Its Monday, June 30 and the Giants (45-39) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (41-42).

Logan Webb is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Ryne Nelson for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were swept at home over the weekend by the Miami Marlins. Yesterday they lost 6-4 thanks to a five-run eighth inning rally by the visitors. Ketel Marte hit his 17th home run of the season, but it was not enough for the Diamondbacks who have now lost four in a row.

The Giants have lost two straight and five of six. Over the weekend San Francisco lost a pair to the White Sox. As was the case for Arizona, the bullpen imploded for the Giants. Chicago scored four in the seventh to wipe out a solid start from Justin Verlander (6IP, 1ER) and secure the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, ARID, FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Giants (-156), Diamondbacks (+129)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Logan Webb vs. Ryne Nelson

Giants: Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Miami - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 3BB, 6Ks Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 6/24 at White Sox - 5IP, 1ER, 1H, 3BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Diamondbacks

The Giants have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Diamondbacks’ last 5 home games have gone over the Total

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 against the Giants

Eugenio Suarez has hit in 3 straight (5-13) and 7 of his last 8 games (15-31)

has hit in 3 straight (5-13) and 7 of his last 8 games (15-31) Rafael Devers was 1-11 (.091) against the White Sox this weekend

was 1-11 (.091) against the White Sox this weekend Rafael Devers is 10-46 (.217) since arriving in San Francisco

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: