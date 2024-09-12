How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two London teams hoping to push for at least a top 10 finish meet down by the banks of the River Thames as Fulham host West Ham on Saturday.

WATCH FULHAM v WEST HAM LIVE

Marco Silva’s Fulham have become the epitome of midtable solidity, despite losing star midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich this summer. Fulham have looked solid and steady so far, picking up four points from their first three games and they probably should have more on the board. New signings Emile Smith Rowe, Sande Berge and Joachim Andersen will all make a big difference this season.

West Ham have made a ton of new signings and despite losing two of their first three games (at home against Aston Villa and Manchester City), there is plenty of hope that Julen Lopetegui’s new-look squad can push for European qualification once again this season. Fullkrug, Summerville, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Guido Rodriguez, Guilherme and Kilman are all quality additions but are being eased in.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 14)

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

In terms of injuries, Fulham have nobody absent. Silva will likely start Muniz up top with Smith Rowe, Traore, Pereira and Iwobi in support of him, while Berge may start but Lukic has looked solid in central midfield. At center back Andersen arrived for big money from Crystal Palace and will surely start alongside one of Bassey or Diop soon.

West Ham focus, team news

There are so many options for Lopetegui, especially in midfield and attack, and Fullkrug (if he’s fit) is surely pushing hard for a start as it’s all about getting the right combinations. Can he play up top with Antonio just off him? Jarrod Bowen is the skipper and guaranteed to start on the right wing but Summerville is pushing Kudus hard to start on the other. Competition is not a bad thing and the Hammers certainly have that wherever you look across their squad.

OUT: Aaron Cresswell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alphonse Areola (back), Niclas Fullkrug (calf)

Fulham vs West Ham prediction

This feels like it will be a sneaky good game, with both teams possessing some real quality in attack and earmarking this as a game they should win. Go for the Hammers to edge it. Fulham 2-3 West Ham.