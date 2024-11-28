How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford host Leicester at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday with these two teams in very different situations.

Thomas Frank and Brentford are the model club, have consistency galore and their 0-0 draw at Everton last time out (after having captain Christian Norgaard harshly sent off in the first half) underlined their resilience. Norgaard’s red card has since been rescinded and the Bees are looking to build on a very positive start at home as they’ve won five of their first six games in front of their passionate fans. The Bees are so tough to play against and Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa continue to give them cutting edge and clinical finishing in attack.

Leicester are all over the place, as they fired Steve Cooper after their 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. On paper it seems harsh as the Premier League new boys sit outside of the relegation zone (just), have 10 points on the board and have dug in and been difficult to play against for most of their first 12 games. But the style of play was uninspiring, Cooper’s links with Nottingham Forest already had him on thin ice with Leicester’s fans and there was a feeling from all involved that it was better to go their separate ways now before things became too toxic. Who will take charge now? The frontrunner is Ruud van Nistelrooy and it would be a bit of a gamble to give him his first full-time job as a head coach in the Premier League with Leicester at a pivotal stage of their development as a club.

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (November 30)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees are without several key defenders, still, and have managed it so well over the last few months. Star forward Igor Thiago returning to fitness is huge, as the Brazilian is the replacement for Ivan Toney and arrived from Club Brugge in the summer only to suffer a knee injury in preseason. Brentford will be direct, dynamic and physical, as always, and are a real force at home.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (foot), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Nunes (lower back)

Leicester team news, focus

Sitting a point above the relegation zone, the pressure is on Leicester to kick on and give their new manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy or whoever else, a chance to build from a position of strength. A win at Brentford would be huge for the Foxes and they have had their moments on the counter as Vardy, Ayew, Buonanotte and Mavididi have all looked dangerous at different points of the season so far. The main problem is staying solid defensively and Leicester’s midfield hasn’t been able to protect the oft-stretched back four.

OUT: Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee — out for season)| QUESTIONABLE: Harry Winks (groin)

Brentford vs Leicester prediction

This is going to be a big home win for Brentford. They’re physical, love to launch counters and will be happy with trying to let Leicester have the ball and forcing them in to making mistakes. Brentford 3-1 Leicester.