How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal progressed to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with ease on Wednesday but now the Gunners must return their attention to the Premier League where they have struggled of late, as they prepare to face rivals Chelsea on Sunday (9:30 am ET).

WATCH LIVE – Arsenal vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta walked out of his post-match interview after Arsenal came from behind to rescue a late draw against 14th-place Manchester United, unhappy and unwilling to answer any further questions about his side’s failed title bid. Liverpool, who have played one game more and will face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, are 15 points clear of the field with nine games left to play. Arsenal’s new challenge, at least domestically, will be to hold onto 2nd place (for the third straight season) with Nottingham Forest just four point behind in 3rd and Chelsea six back in 4th.

Chelsea also advanced in Europe this week, as Enzo Maresca made six changes to the side that beat Leicester last weekend and still managed to see of Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal in the second leg to give the Blues a 3-1 aggregate victory and set up a quarterfinal clash with Polish side Legia Warsaw next month. Cole Palmer came off the bench at halftime and played no part in the goal, thus extending his run of games without a goal or an assist to 10 in all competitions. Palmer last found the back of the net against Bournemouth on Jan. 14, more than two months ago by the time Chelsea vs Arsenal kicks off on Sunday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Chelsea team news

OUT: Noni Madueke (thigh), Nicolas Jackson (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Marc Guiu (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (illness), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Malo Gusto (undisclosed), Cole Palmer (illness), Reece James (illness)

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

A wide open, end-to-end affair might just be what Arsenal need to break out of their scoring slump and we know that Chelsea will be happy to oblige, so don’t be surprised if we get a bit of a goal fest in this one. Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea.