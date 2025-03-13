 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:31 AM

The top-four hopes of Manchester City and Brighton collide at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a verifiable six-pointer in the top-half of the Premier League table.

Fifth-place Man City is two points off fourth and four points off third but have to concern themselves with three teams right behind them, one of them visiting the Etihad for Week 29.

WATCH – Manchester City vs Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have four-straight Premier League games and are just a point back of Man City, as the young German has picked up where Roberto De Zerbi left off in building a perennial top-half contender.

Joao Pedro leads a Brighton attack with plenty of fire, but the Seagulls’ injury list is long and Man City will be desperate to make amends for a shutout loss at Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday
Venue: Eithad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (fitness)

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (suspension), Lewis Dunk (abdominal), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Joel Veltman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Matthew O’Riley (knee)

Manchester City vs Brighton prediction

Erling Haaland has at least a goal or an assist in four career games against Brighton, including a marker in a Week 11 loss at the Amex Stadium. But Brighton have scored multiple goals in all four matches of their Premier League winning run and can overcome a scoring foe. Still.... Man City 3-2 Brighton.