How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham look to keep up its surprising top-four pace when the Cottagers entertain improving Wolves at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Marco Silva’s Fulham pulled out of a mini-slump before the international break, winning London derbies over Brentford and Crystal Palace. That gave the Cottagers 18 points, one off third place following the season’s first 11 matchweeks.

Wolves are a relative hot streak, three games unbeaten in Premier League play.

But they’ve still got dirt to shovel in order to escape their early season hole, winning just once — their last one, a 2-0 defeat of Southampton at the Molineux.

Matheus Cunha has been fantastic for Wolves’ attack, while Fulham’s been buoyed by resurgent play by ex-Wolves forward Raul Jimenez.

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

Health has been wealth for Fulham, which has gotten strong early seasons out of Joachim Andersen, Antonee Robinson, and Emile Smith Rowe amongst others.

OUT: Sasa Lukic (shoulder)

Wolves team news, focus

Believe it or not, Wolves are healthier than they’ve been in a while. Gary O’Neil would, however, love to have full fitness for Hee-chan Hwang for this match in London.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle)

Fulham vs Wolves prediction

Wolves’ back line was better against Saints, picking up their first clean sheet of the Premier League season. But even that zero was aided by a controversial VAR review that took a Southampton goal off the board. Wolves allowed multiple goals in the previous two league outings, and it feels like their back line needs both health and the January window to open — neither of which is coming before Saturday, away from home in front of a buzzing Craven Cottage. Fulham 2-1 Wolves.