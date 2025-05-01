Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Its Thursday, May 1 and the Cardinals (14-17) are in Cincinnati wrapping up a four-game series against the Reds (16-15).

Matthew Liberatore is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati.

St. Louis hammered Cincinnati yesterday taking both games of their doubleheader by a combined score of 15-1. The Cardinals scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings of their 9-1 win in the nightcap. Wilson Contreras smacked a three-run home run in the first inning to set the tone for the Cards.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Reds

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Reds

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+102), Reds (-122)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Reds

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Matthew Liberatore vs. Andrew Abbott

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 4Ks Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 at Colorado - 4IP, 4ER, 5H, 5BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Reds

The Under is 5-2 in the Cards’ last 7 games

The Under is 6-2 in the Reds’ last 8 games

Elly De La Cruz is riding a 14-game hitting streak during which he is 19-54 (.352)

is riding a 14-game hitting streak during which he is 19-54 (.352) Wilson Contreras has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (.356)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: