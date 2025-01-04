How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two in-form teams clash in a Midlands derby on Monday as resurgent Wolves host red-hot Nottingham Forest.

WATCH – Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Vitor Pereira has picked up seven points from his first three games in charge of Wolves as they’ve surged out of the relegation zone. They fought back to grab a late point at Tottenham last time out in a 2-2 draw, with Wolves looking much better defensively and they’ve find the finishing touch in attack. Pereira has breathed confidence into this Wolves side, but he will be missing star man Matheus Cunha through suspension.

Nottingham Forest are full of confidence too, as they’ve won five in a row and beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park last time out. That means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit third in the Premier League table heading into the weekend, as their fairytale season continues. Remember, Forest were supposed to be relegation candidates this season. Now they’re very much in the Champions League hunt.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (January 6)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

Wolves are missing star man Cunha after his two-game suspension for an incident after an incident with an Ipswich Town security guard after Wolves’ home defeat last month. That leaves a considerable hole in their attack but having Hwang Hee-chan, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Goncalo Guedes as forward options will give them plenty of attacking creativity. Wolves will look to be clinical on the counter and Pereira demands high speed attacks when the opportunities arise.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (suspension), Mario Lemina (calf), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Pablo Sarabia (calf), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre (fitness)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Nuno Espirito Santo has a couple of injury concerns with Murillo and Hudson-Odoi doubts, but Forest’s squad is deep and balanced. They are so tough to break down and are a real threat on the counter, from set pieces and with Chris Wood in incredible form they will whip plenty of crosses into the box for him to attack. Forest have been robust, ruthless and aggressive and every single player knows their job. They are the definition of a team.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (groin), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knee)

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like two teams in great form will cancel the other out. Expect plenty of crosses and counter attacks but Forest have the better defensive unit and will get over the line. Wolves 1-2 Nottingham Forest.