How to watch Ipswich vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ipswich Town will bid farewell to the Premier League when West Ham visit Portman Road on Sunday (11 am ET), as the Tractor Boys prepare to head back down to the Championship after one season in the top flight.

WATCH — Ipswich vs West Ham

Kieran McKenna’s side (22 points - 19th) ended the club’s 22-year drought from top-flight football when they finished 2nd in the Championship, joined back in the PL by Leicester and Southampton, both of whom join them in being relegated. There were signs that Ipswich might be able to stay up early in the season (9 points from their first 12 games), but narrow defeats turned to blowouts and draws (four of their first six games this season) turned to loss after loss (18 of their last 25), and relegation was confirmed before April ended.

West Ham (40 points - 15th) will, in some ways, be thanking Ipswich for their part in the PL. The Hammers haven’t been above 15th in the table since matchweek 23 back in late January, as the new-manager bounce following Graham Potter’s arrival (3W-1D-3L in his first seven games) wore off and they won just one of their last 10 games heading into Championship Sunday. Simply surviving the season and avoiding relegation won’t fill West Ham fans with much joy heading into a massive summer transfer window, but at least they’ll still be in the PL come August.

How to watch Ipswich vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (knee) Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (thigh), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Cameron Burgess (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Ipswich vs West Ham prediction

A proper send-off for the home side. Ipswich 1-0 West Ham.