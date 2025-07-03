Twins at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 3

Its Thursday, July 3 and the Twins (41-45) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (38-46) in the finale of their three game series.

David Festa is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Eury Pérez for Miami.

They say it takes a village and that theory was on full display Wednesday afternoon as the Simeon Woods Richardson combined with five Twins’ relievers to limit the Marlins to a single run in a 2-1 win. Carlos Correa drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the fourth.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Marlins

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 12:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNFL, MLBN

Odds for the Twins at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Twins (-119), Marlins (-100)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Marlins

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: David Festa vs. Eury Pérez

Twins: David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 at Detroit - 5.2IP, 0ER, 2H, 0BB, 6Ks Marlins: Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.19 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 at Arizona - 4.1IP, 3ER, 2H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Marlins

The Twins have won 13 of their last 21 road games against teams with losing records

The Under is 25-18 in Marlins’ home games this season

Kyle Stowers homered for the second straight game Wednesday and has now hit safely in 9 straight games (13-30)

homered for the second straight game Wednesday and has now hit safely in 9 straight games (13-30) Carlos Correa has 14 hits in his last 41ABs

Expert picks & predictions for this afternoon’s game between the Twins and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Twins and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

