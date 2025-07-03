 Skip navigation
Taylor Fritz gets through another late-night five-setter to reach 3rd round at Wimbledon

  
Published July 3, 2025 08:30 AM

LONDON — Late-night finishes and five-set matches are becoming a habit for Taylor Fritz at this year’s Wimbledon.

This time, though, he managed to wrap up his win over Gabriel Diallo before the match was suspended — making sure the fifth-seeded American won’t have to come back on court for a fourth straight day.

Fritz overcame a bloodied elbow to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 on No. 1 Court on Wednesday.

That was a day after he finished off another five-set win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that was halted on Monday night at about 10:15 p.m. after Fritz forced a fifth set, with Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. curfew looming.

He completed the win over Diallo a little later than that on Wednesday.

“That’s an incredibly hard match,” Fritz said. “The fourth set that I lost, I really don’t think there’s much I did wrong at all.”

Fritz sustained a cut to his elbow after diving to reach a ball when he had break point while trailing 3-2 in the fourth set. While he returned the ball, Diallo won the point and went on to hold serve.

Now Fritz is looking forward to finally getting a day off.

“Tomorrow is going to be a very, a very light hit. I think I’ve played plenty of tennis,” he said. “I’m very due a nice, relaxing day.”