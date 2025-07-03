Brewers at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 3

Its Thursday, July 3 and the Brewers (48-38) are in Queens to take on the Mets (49-38) in the finale of this three-game series.

Jose Quintana is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against David Peterson for New York.

These teams split a doubleheader Wednesday with the Brewers taking Game 1, 7-2, and the Mets winning the nightcap, 7-3. Freddy Peralta and a couple of relievers held the Mets to two hits in the opener. Blade Tidwell surrendered all three runs but earned the win for New York. It was Tidwell’s first career win.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mets

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNY

Odds for the Brewers at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+130), Mets (-155)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mets

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Jose Quintana vs. David Peterson

Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-2, 3.30 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 vs. Colorado - 5.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 5Ks Mets: David Peterson (5-4, 3.30 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 at Pittsburgh - 4.2IP, 5ER, 7H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mets

The Brewers have won 5 of their last 6 road games

The Mets’ last 5 games have gone over the Total

Francisco Lindor is 5-33 over his last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Brewers and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

