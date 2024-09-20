How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Simply put, Ange Postecoglou could use a win when Tottenham host Brentford in north London on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BRENTFORD LIVE

No, he’s nowhere near win-or-you’re-out territory four games after the club backed him with nearly $200 million of signings this summer, but it sure would make the day-to-day a bit more bearable. After back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal, Spurs sit 13th in the Premier League table. The more possession and attacking intent Tottenham have, the more they seem to get themselves into trouble at their own end of the field. $83-million summer signing Dominic Solanke remains in search of his first goal for the club, which sums up Spurs’ scoring struggles, which all too often results in counter-attacks against too few defenders.

And who in the PL plays better counter-attacking football than Brentford? Maybe no one. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have formed a dynamic partnership up top for Thomas Frank’s side with three goals apiece already this season, making the transition to the post-Ivan Toney era a surprisingly smooth one so far. Alas, Wissa suffered an ankle injury in the Bees’ defeat to Manchester City last weekend is expected to be out a couple of months. Fabio Carvalho, who signed from Liverpool for $35 million this summer, could be in line for his first PL start for Brentford after scoring a sensational overhead kick in midweek League Cup action. The 22-year-old also had two assists in the 3-1 win over League One side Leyton Orient.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (September 21)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Richarlison (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (undisclosed)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (lower back), Mathias Jensen (calf), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s kryptonite reared its ugly head once again in the north London derby as he was beaten on another set piece. And what is Brentford’s other superpower? Attacking set pieces. This is potentially a nightmare matchup for Spurs. Tottenham 2-2 Brentford.