How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford still have a shot at qualifying for Europe for the first time in club history, but the Bees will need to beat Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday (11 am ET) and hope for a few other dominoes to fall their way.

WATCH — Wolves vs Brentford

Last weekend’s collapse and defeat to Fulham saw Brentford (55 points) drop to 9th in the PL table, now three points behind Brighton for 8th (possibly a Europa Conference League place, pending Chelsea’s result in the Europa Conference League final and their finishing place in the PL). As a result, Brentford now need Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brighton less than 48 hours after concluding their open-top bus parade around north London, as well as Chelsea to finish the season in 6th or 7th (but not 5th) and also win the Conference League final against Real Betis next week. Sunday could be the final game in a Brentford shirt for star attackers Bryan Mbeumo and/or Yoane Wissa, with speculation rampant over their futures this summer. Both players are on 19 PL goals and are the only duo in the league with 14 or more goals each this season.

As for Wolves (41 points - 14th), it’s just nice to be well clear of relegation heading into their home finale at Molineux Stadium after a miserable start to the season that saw them pick up just three points from their first 10 games (0W-3D-7L) and just two wins in 16. That run ended Gary O’Neil’s tenure and Vitor Pereira was hired just before the new year. Since then, Wolves have won 10 of 21 games and collected the 11th-most points in the PL (32). Speaking of star attackers making their final appearance for a club, Matheus Cunha (15 goals, 6 assists) could be one of the first signings of the summer if recent reports come to fruition.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Tommy Doyle (undisclosed)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTiONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Michael Kayode (thigh)

Wolves vs Brentford prediction

Wolves looked largely disinterested defensively against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, and that is not what you want to see heading into a game against Brentford’s relentless, high-octane attack. Wolves 2-3 Brentford.